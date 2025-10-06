  • home icon
  WWE
  WWE gives major hint about popular star's future during recent show

WWE gives major hint about popular star's future during recent show

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:22 GMT
WWE HQ
This star is popular among the fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE may have given a hint at the future of a popular star. This person has not wrestled on TV for the past few weeks.

Maxxine Dupri has spent the majority of her time on the main roster as part of Alpha Academy. However, she has spent little time in the middle of the ring. In recent weeks, she has been teaming up with Natalya. She even challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, she has not competed in a televised match since then. This is because the sports entertainment juggernaut may have some bigger plans for her.

Outside of the ring, Maxxine Dupri has been in a relationship with Anthony Luke since 2023. Luke signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year and has been a part of WWE LFG. The couple even announced their engagement on Christmas Eve 2024. On the 4th October, Luke teamed up with Maxxine against Arianna Grace and Channing Lorenzo at an NXT house show in Gainesville, Florida. This is the third time that these two have teamed up at a house show. Maxxine and her fiancé faced the same team at an NXT house show on 13th and 27th September as well. This could be WWE's way of testing the waters before making Maxxine and Luke an onscreen pair in the future.

Natalya shows support for Maxxine Dupri ahead of her match on WWE RAW.

A few weeks ago, Maxxine Dupri formed a tag team with Natalya called The Dungeon Dolls. They teamed together during Main Event and on RAW. They were also spotted in backstage segments. Maxxine has not competed in a televised match since her bout against Becky Lynch on the 11th August episode of RAW. She will step into the ring against The Man this week on the red brand.

Ahead of this match, Natalya took to Instagram to share a video of Maxxine's training. She also noted the advice she offered the young star before every practice session.

"Before every practice, I challenge @maxxinedupri to think about everyone who’s ever doubted her and told her she wasn’t enough. Remember the ones who didn’t believe in you and then channel that energy when you’re tapping them out. Energy always matching energy. Stop at nothing. Remind them of who the **** you are," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Maxxine will be able to defeat Becky Lynch this week on WWE RAW.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
