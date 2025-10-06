WWE gives major hint about popular star's future during recent show

WWE may have given a hint at the future of a popular star. This person has not wrestled on TV for the past few weeks.Maxxine Dupri has spent the majority of her time on the main roster as part of Alpha Academy. However, she has spent little time in the middle of the ring. In recent weeks, she has been teaming up with Natalya. She even challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, she has not competed in a televised match since then. This is because the sports entertainment juggernaut may have some bigger plans for her.Outside of the ring, Maxxine Dupri has been in a relationship with Anthony Luke since 2023. Luke signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year and has been a part of WWE LFG. The couple even announced their engagement on Christmas Eve 2024. On the 4th October, Luke teamed up with Maxxine against Arianna Grace and Channing Lorenzo at an NXT house show in Gainesville, Florida. This is the third time that these two have teamed up at a house show. Maxxine and her fiancé faced the same team at an NXT house show on 13th and 27th September as well. This could be WWE's way of testing the waters before making Maxxine and Luke an onscreen pair in the future.Natalya shows support for Maxxine Dupri ahead of her match on WWE RAW.A few weeks ago, Maxxine Dupri formed a tag team with Natalya called The Dungeon Dolls. They teamed together during Main Event and on RAW. They were also spotted in backstage segments. Maxxine has not competed in a televised match since her bout against Becky Lynch on the 11th August episode of RAW. She will step into the ring against The Man this week on the red brand.Ahead of this match, Natalya took to Instagram to share a video of Maxxine's training. She also noted the advice she offered the young star before every practice session.&quot;Before every practice, I challenge @maxxinedupri to think about everyone who’s ever doubted her and told her she wasn’t enough. Remember the ones who didn’t believe in you and then channel that energy when you’re tapping them out. Energy always matching energy. Stop at nothing. Remind them of who the **** you are,&quot; she wrote.It will be interesting to see if Maxxine will be able to defeat Becky Lynch this week on WWE RAW.