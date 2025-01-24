WWE gives a new nickname to Jacob Fatu ahead of SmackDown

Jacob Fatu is gearing up for a blockbuster match against Braun Strowman at this week's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Hours ahead of SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion seems to have given a new nickname to the popular star.

Jacob Fatu's stature has gone several notches up since joining WWE last year. He has been sparingly used in matches and it seems like it's only a matter of time before he becomes a headliner in the Stamford-based promotion. The 32-year-old star's upcoming clash with Braun Strowman is arguably the biggest singles match of his career and could be the beginning of a massive push as we inch closer to WrestleMania 41.

Amid this, WWE Shop recently took to X (fka Twitter) to share new merchandise for Jacob Fatu, where he was dubbed as the "Tribal Wolf." It remains to be seen if Fatu will be regularly referred to with this new nickname on TV going forward.

Bill Apter on Jacob Fatu's WWE future

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Bill Apter mentioned that though Jacob Fatu's in-ring work was mighty impressive, his promo abilities needed polishing.

The veteran wrestling journalist also stated that the upcoming match between Fatu and Braun Strowman had all the makings of a memorable clash, where the Samoan star would be given the platform to shine against an established behemoth who is also a former Universal Champion.

"He [Jacob Fatu] talks a little too fast. It was a little hard to understand him. But, in terms of people being scared of him, like a real old-school heel, he is great. The push on him, I think, is going to be continued huge. I think Solo may have fallen out of his whole end of The Bloodline at this point because he has been shamed that he lost that match. I think the match against Braun Strowman is going to be amazing, and Jacob Fatu is going to be able to showcase himself against, you know, this huge monster Braun Strowman," Apter said.

Going by how impressive Fatu's work has been in recent months, there's little chance WWE would have Jacob Fatu lose at Saturday Night's Main Event.

