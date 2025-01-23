Jacob Fatu can be held back by WWE because of one problem, says veteran amidst praises (Exclusive)

While Jacob Fatu is a formidable star in the WWE roster, he seemingly has one shortcoming that veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks could cause him issues. However, Apter does think very highly of his talents nevertheless.

Since his debut in the Stamford-based promotion last year, Jacob has quickly managed to grab the spotlight with his intense fighting style and feral presentation. The Samoan Werewolf is already considered to be one of the fiercest pro wrestlers in the WWE active scene right now, something that Apter also agrees with.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Bill Apter talked about Jacob's upcoming match with Braun Strowman. He said:

"He (Jacob Fatu) talks a little too fast. It was a little hard to understand him. But, in terms of people being scared of him, like a real old-school heel, he is great. The push on him, I think, is going to be continued huge. I think Solo may have fallen out of his whole end of The Bloodline at this point because he has been shamed that he lost that match. I think the match against Braun Strowman is going to be amazing, and Jacob Fatu is going to be able to showcase himself against, you know, this huge monster Braun Strowman." [6:03 onwards]

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Bill Apter thinks WWE is replacing Solo Sikoa with Jacob Fatu

According to Apter, Jacob Fatu is being planned to pull off what Solo Sikoa was unable to in the Bloodline saga.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, he stated:

"I think what Solo at the beginning was planted to be a Jacob Fatu. But it didn't happen. The whole thing with the finger (gestures Solo's finisher) and everything, very good intimidating interviews. But the physical size of him and the physical work in the ring of him, did not paint him to be that killer that you initially thought he was going to be. Jacob Fatu is everything that they wanted to do with Solo." [5:28 onwards]

Expand Tweet

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what WWE plans to do with Jacob Fatu down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback