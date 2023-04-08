WWE gives a newly formed team a very strange name on SmackDown

WWE has made two superstars an official team on this week's SmackDown, but at the same time, they have been given an extremely strange name. Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart have been teaming together for some time now, but they were named as an official team this week.

Blackheart and the Queen of Harts participated in the WWE WrestleMania Showcase match but lost out to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. This week, though, they faced Raquel Gonzalez and Liv Morgan but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

The commentary team had something interesting to say, though, calling them the 'Ballsy Baddies,' confirming what Shotzi had said before the match started. The star had called her and Natalya by that name, and it seems that this is their new moniker at the moment, with Natalya and Shotzi becoming a long-term team. This comes after the name was teased last week.

Fans were excited about the announcement and showed their elation on Twitter by reacting quite hilariously.

However, some fans also pointed out how the name could have been a lot better if they had just played off their real names.

Overall, given WWE's lack of teams currently in the women's division, this might be a step in the right direction. The company may want to create some long-term teams to challenge for the women's tag team titles.

