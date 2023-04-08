Create

WWE gives a newly formed team a very strange name on SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 08, 2023 10:35 IST
SmackDown saw the official creation of a new team
SmackDown lived up to the hype after WrestleMania

WWE has made two superstars an official team on this week's SmackDown, but at the same time, they have been given an extremely strange name. Natalya and Shotzi Blackheart have been teaming together for some time now, but they were named as an official team this week.

Blackheart and the Queen of Harts participated in the WWE WrestleMania Showcase match but lost out to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. This week, though, they faced Raquel Gonzalez and Liv Morgan but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

The commentary team had something interesting to say, though, calling them the 'Ballsy Baddies,' confirming what Shotzi had said before the match started. The star had called her and Natalya by that name, and it seems that this is their new moniker at the moment, with Natalya and Shotzi becoming a long-term team. This comes after the name was teased last week.

Sweet @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE officially calling themselves Ballsy Baddies after all!#Smackdown

Fans were excited about the announcement and showed their elation on Twitter by reacting quite hilariously.

I don't care how cute Shotzi is when she claims her and Natalya are Ballsy BaddiesI'm all for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in this match#SmackDown
Nattie and shotzi kinda slay as the ballsy baddies and I need them to stay as a team @NatbyNature @ShotziWWE #SmackDown

However, some fans also pointed out how the name could have been a lot better if they had just played off their real names.

Ballsy Baddies? I'd rather them be the BlackHarts @ShotziWWE @NatbyNature #SmackDown
#WWE missed the boat calling Shotzu & Natalya "The Ballsy Baddies". It should have been "BlackHart Foundation". SMH #SmackDown

Overall, given WWE's lack of teams currently in the women's division, this might be a step in the right direction. The company may want to create some long-term teams to challenge for the women's tag team titles.

Edited by Debottam Saha
