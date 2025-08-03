WWE gives Seth Rollins a new name following SummerSlam

Seth Rollins shocked the whole wrestling world on the first night of SummerSlam 2025. He cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk. While many thought he got injured at Saturday Night's Main Event during his match with LA Knight, apparently it was all a ruse.CM Punk defeated Gunther in an action-packed main event after hitting him with a GTS. After the match, Rollins came out on crutches, making it look like he was just there to threaten Punk. However, he turned around, dropped the crutches, and removed his knee brace before rushing into the ring. He then hit Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase before cashing it in.The Visionary finally finished the job after hitting Punk with a GTS to end Night One of The Biggest Party of The Summer as the new World Heavyweight Champion.After the historic cash-in, WWE took to X to give Seth Rollins a new nickname.&quot;SETH &quot;SUMMERSLAM&quot; ROLLINS; #AndNew,&quot; WWE posted.Fans are really excited to see what's next for the new World Heavyweight Champion. It'll be interesting to see how this story develops after CM Punk got robbed of his title in MetLife Stadium.