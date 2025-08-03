WWE gives Seth Rollins a new name following SummerSlam

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 03, 2025 01:53 GMT
The New World Heavyweight Champion Seth &quot;Freakin&quot; Rollins (Image via WWE
The new World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins (Image via WWE's X)

Seth Rollins shocked the whole wrestling world on the first night of SummerSlam 2025. He cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk. While many thought he got injured at Saturday Night's Main Event during his match with LA Knight, apparently it was all a ruse.

CM Punk defeated Gunther in an action-packed main event after hitting him with a GTS. After the match, Rollins came out on crutches, making it look like he was just there to threaten Punk. However, he turned around, dropped the crutches, and removed his knee brace before rushing into the ring. He then hit Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase before cashing it in.

The Visionary finally finished the job after hitting Punk with a GTS to end Night One of The Biggest Party of The Summer as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

After the historic cash-in, WWE took to X to give Seth Rollins a new nickname.

"SETH "SUMMERSLAM" ROLLINS; #AndNew," WWE posted.

Fans are really excited to see what's next for the new World Heavyweight Champion. It'll be interesting to see how this story develops after CM Punk got robbed of his title in MetLife Stadium.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

