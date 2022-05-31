WWE gives superstars other than Cody Rhodes a countdown on RAW this week

WWE held a countdown on Monday Night RAW this week for several other stars other than Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare returned to the company last month at WrestleMania Saturday after being away for six years. He previously competed in AEW and also served as one of the executive vice presidents for the promotion.

The former TNT Champion has been presented as a top star since his return, and the company even held a countdown clock to hype his appearances on RAW for two weeks in a row.

On the latest episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes was advertised for the show during the opening match, but without a countdown clock against his name.

Instead, a countdown clock was shown for Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle's match against The Usos. The two teams are set to face each other after last week's edition of SmackDown, where Nakamura and Riddle confronted the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The countdown clock can be seen during the show's first match, where Asuka faced RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

It remains to be seen which other stars' arrival the countdown clock will be used for in the weeks to come.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

Edited by Debottam Saha