WWE is going all-out to push 32-year-old RAW star, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, the WWE machine is going all-out to push a 32-year-old RAW superstar who recently had the biggest moment of her career.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about their thoughts on the match that many believe stole the show at Wrestlepalooza - Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky. Their match happened because Vaquer was already the number one contender, while Naomi vacated the Women's World Championship, leaving a bit of a vacuum on RAW.

Bill Apter praised Stephanie Vaquer, the 32-year-old star who has had a meteoric rise in WWE. He believes that WWE is going fully behind her with a big push:

"Excellent match. You had two pro wrestling athletes at their very best, and in the end, it was Stephanie [Vaquer]. WWE has really put all their push behind Stephanie recently, so it's great that fans adore her, and she's got great talent, she looks great, and a good model for the WWE Women's [World] Champion."

You can watch the full video below:

Two dream matches were teased for Stephanie Vaquer on RAW.

With La Premiera now the face of the RAW women's division, it also makes her the number one target. When General Manager Adam Pearce introduced her in her first entrance as Women's World Champion, she spoke a bit about the sacrifice that it took to get to where she is today.

Just a little bit later backstage, she was seen alongside Nikki Bella, who became her friend after hilariously botching Vaquer's surname in a promo. They're now good allies, and Nikki Bella congratulated her. Another name who congratulated her was Rhea Ripley, who also made it clear that she was coming after the Women's World Championship again.

Asuka, who has been one of the more interesting characters in WWE lately, was less than pleasant in her greeting and told Vaquer point-blank that Iyo Sky deserved to be the Champion and not her. Nikki Bella then came to her defense, and things quickly got tense.

But in the process, Vaquer had dream matches teased against both Rhea Ripley and Asuka. We're certain that their paths will all cross sooner rather than later, whether it's on Netflix or a Premium Live Event.

