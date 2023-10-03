WWE Grand Slam Champion reacts after account is suspended

A WWE Grand Slam Champion recently took to Twitter to react to her Meta account being suspended. The star in question is Asuka.

The 42-year-old joined WWE in 2015 and made her in-ring debut at NXT Takeover: Respect, where she defeated Dana Brooke. She later won the women's championship on the developmental brand.

The Empress was then drafted to RAW in 2017, where she won numerous titles, including the WWE Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and tag team gold. She is a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

Asuka recently took to Twitter to post that her Facebook account had been suspended. She also expressed her displeasure with the development.

"They suspended my Facebook account again. I use Instagram almost daily, and Facebook, and that would be linked. I really hate Meta, I hate Meta."

The Empress later posted another hilariously edited photo of herself performing a move on Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Meta.

Bill Apter hailed WWE Superstar Asuka as an excellent worker in the ring

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter praised Asuka for being an incredible in-ring performer. The Hall of Famer also lauded her unique on-screen persona.

"I think she's an incredible personality. She's an excellent worker in the ring, of course. But she brings that ferocity and that very unusual personality, and you don't have to understand what she's saying to enjoy what she's doing."

The Empress is all set to compete against Charlotte Flair and IYO SKY in a triple threat match for the Women's Championship at the Fastlane Premium Live Event. Let's see what the creative team has in store for the high-stakes contest.

