WWE Hall of Famer addresses rumors surrounding their retirement from the ring

Former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix recently spoke about whether or not she is retiring from the professional wrestling business.

The wife of Hall of Famer Edge has carved out an iconic career for herself both in and out of the ring over the years, from winning multiple women's and divas titles, to being a commentator on WWE TV.

During a recent interview with Brandi Rhodes on 2 Lies and 1 Truth, the Glamazon was asked if she is officially retired from the ring or not.

"Who knows these days. I say this every single time, it's the most cliché thing, but never say never. Retirement in wrestling isn't a thing, right? It's embarrassing to say I'm retired because it's never true." H/T Fightful

The 42-year-old's most recent match took place earlier this year as she and her husband Edge took on the arrogant duo of The Miz and Maryse at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

How does Edge want to retire from WWE?

Despite making his comeback to the ring in 2020 after 11 years away from action, The Rated R Superstar may have finally been caught up by father time.

Speaking onThe Nation Network, Edge revealed when and how he intends to officially retire, given that he has been in the business for more than 25 years.

"That's the key. The first time I was told, 'You gotta hang it up. That's it, you're done.' It was WrestleMania. I retired world champ, and that sounds Cinderella, but I just didn't know. That made it hard to chew on all those years, but I had to accept it and move on with what life is now. [I got to] start an amazing, beautiful family and the acting thing started to kind of take [off] a little but when I had the chance to get this back. The first thing I thought is, 'I want to retire in Toronto,'" Edge said. [H/T: SEScoops]

The former WWE Champion's most recent contest came at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event as he lost a brutal "I Quit" Match to Finn Balor.

What is your favorite Edge WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer states that John Cena wasn't the best athlete here!

Poll : 0 votes