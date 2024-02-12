WWE Hall of Famer alleges that Super Bowl is scripted

A WWE Hall of Famer recently took to social media to hilariously joke about Super Bowl LVIII being scripted. The name in question is Bully Ray.

The 52-year-old is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers to set foot inside a WWE ring. He became a household name in the Attitude Era alongside his partner, D-Von Dudley. Ray has won several championships in his career, including the Hardcore, the World Tag Team, and the WCW Tag Team Titles.

Bully Ray recently took to Twitter to comment on Super Bowl LVIII. In his tweet, the Hall of Famer made fun of an online trend that the event was scripted in favor of Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

"ITS A WORK!!! #SuperBowl," Ray tweeted.

You can check out Bully Ray's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Logan Paul also reacted to Super Bowl LVIII

Logan Paul recently partnered with Patrick Mahomes for a special edition of his energy drink, Prime. On Instagram, The Maverick reacted to Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs winning their fourth Super Bowl championship on February 11, 2024.

Prime's official Instagram handle posted a video of Paul celebrating the Chiefs' win and actively changing Patrick's accomplishments written on the bottle to three-time champion and MVP instead of two.

The company also wrote that they would change the print on the special edition of the bottle soon:

"We’re gonna have to change the @patrickmahomes bottle. CONGRATS TO THE 3X CHAMP!!"

Logan Paul is the current United States Champion in World Wrestling Entertainment. He recently retained his title against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He is now set to face The Miz in a qualifying match for the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber bout.

What did you think about Kansas City's Super Bowl LVIII win? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE