"I am the original Paul Heyman Girl" - WWE Hall of Famer wants to manage a current star

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) recently commented on possibly becoming a manager.

The three-time Women's champion took to Twitter reminding us that she was the original Paul Heyman girl and declared her intentions to play the role of a manager in the promotion.

"Just a reminder I am the original @HeymanHustle Girl…. @WWE that could get the job done of a female manager… And that would be for any roster!" wrote Madusa.

Upon being suggested to manage Shayna Baszler by a fan, Blayze was positive about the idea, calling it 'Badass.'

Shayna Baszler recently got added to the WWE WrestleMania card

Earlier, WWE announced a triple threat tag team match for the Women's Tag Team championship at WrestleMania featuring the teams of Sasha Banks & Naomi, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley and the defending champions Carmella & Queen Zelina.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Banks & Naomi faced Morgan & Ripley in a tag team bout with the champions at ringside. The four superstars put on a great match which garnered a lot of praise. However, it was interrupted by Natalya & Shayna Baszler, as they attacked the four women, ending it in a no contest.

Following the assault, they had a staredown with the champions, staking their claim for the title. Later on, Sonya Deville added them to the WrestleMania bout, thus making it a fatal four-way match for the titles.

We have already seen the seeds of dissension planted between the champions, which possibly indicates that new champions could be crowned at the event. It would be interesting to see who walks away with the gold at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

