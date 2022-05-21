"Great stuff" - WWE Hall of Famer appreciates The Usos and Roman Reigns leaving fans in tears on SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has praised Roman Reigns and The Usos following their actions on this week's edition of SmackDown.

In the main event of this week's show, Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. With the help of their Tribal Chief, they defeated RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Taking to Twitter, Ray expressed his honest opinion towards The Bloodline. He wrote:

"Kids crying. Great heat. So much great stuff in that final segment of #Smackdown tonight. Looking forward to talking with you guys about it Monday morning @Busted Open Radio."

Check out Bully Ray's tweet below:

In the closing stages of the match between The Usos and RK-Bro, Roman Reigns made his presence known. The Head of the Table's interference led to an emphatic victory for his cousins.

Post-match, The Bloodline laid out both Riddle and Randy Orton, as members of the WWE Universe were left in tears.

Bernardomayne 💯☝🏾 @bernardomayne Bro this is the greatest ultimate heel move to ever exist, the bloodline got kids crying and Roman Reigns be loving it af lol #smackdown

Dutch Mantell gave his honest take on the SmackDown main event showdown between The Usos and RK-Bro

Following The Usos' historic win on SmackDown, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell briefly spoke about the match and gave his honest opinion on the same.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that both teams were equally good and had good in-ring psychology. He claimed that despite people being upset and fans crying over the result, the match helped both Randy Orton and Riddle. Mantell said:

"They worked their a**es off. They had good psychology. They built to it well. They understood the importance of it. The finish didn't really surprise me because if they go DQ on this, everybody is going to be like, 'Ah sc**w it.' But I'm glad they had a winner and I think it helps everybody. It even helps Orton and the kid by losing. And they showed some pictures of the crowd. People were legitimately upset. Kids were crying."(from 23:00 to 23:39)

Check out the latest edition of SmackTalk below:

It remains to be seen which tag teams will step up to Jimmy and Jey Uso going forward, now that they have successfully unified the tag team titles.

