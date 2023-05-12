WWE Hall of Famer asks superstar to shut up after reaction to Edge's emotional post about finally retiring, potentially hinting at next feud

Edge took to Twitter yesterday, where he made an emotional post about his future in WWE. Now, Grayson Waller has reacted to it, and Beth Phoenix has, in turn, reacted to Waller's response.

On his Twitter, Edge made an emotional post about finally retiring from WWE and wrestling once and for all. He said that the World Heavyweight Championship tournament was perfect for his last run. He wanted to win the title and added that upon losing the title, he would finally retire.

“It’s gonna end soon and there’s no better way to finish it than to win the World Heavyweight Championship and when I lose it, that’s it. I’m done.”

Grayson Waller took the moment as the perfect time to promote his WWE talk show. The newly drafted star has been making headlines in NXT, but now on the main roster, he is clearly looking to make his mark and decided to target Edge for the same.

Check out the tweet below:

Whether this ends up being for the feud or not is a separate matter. But The Rated-R Superstar's wife and WWE Hall of Famer herself, Beth Phoenix, was not having it. She said, "Shh." in reply to Waller's post, basically telling him to shut up in what was clearly an emotional moment.

Now, it remains to be seen if this evolves into a feud or not, but WWE has previously built feuds from issues on Twitter.

Do you want to see the Hall of Famer feud with Grayson Waller? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes