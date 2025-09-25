  • home icon
  WWE Hall of Famer baffled at Jerry Lawler's explanation about how he had another stroke: "I just don't understand"(Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Sep 25, 2025 00:30 GMT
Jerry Lawler is currently recovering from his third stroke (via WWE.com)
WWE legend Jerry Lawler recently suffered a third stroke, which has led to much discourse in the pro-wrestling community. When commenting on the unfortunate incident, Hall of Famer Teddy Long expressed confusion about a certain comment Lawler made afterwards.

Lawler has a history of health complications, and has suffered two strokes before as well. As such, he was apparently put on medication to prevent another stroke. However, Lawler stated during an interview with Memphis FOX Affiliate that he had stopped taking his medication in the days leading up to his most recent stroke.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:

"What I don't understand, if you had one stroke and you survived that, God blessed you to survive that, now you got medication to take to avoid having another one, why are you not taking that medication? I just don't understand."

You can check out the full video here:

Bill Apter also commented on the WWE Legend's health crisis

Veteran journalist has been a longtime friend of Jerry Lawler, and was naturally concerned about the latter's health after he heard the news.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated:

"His first stroke was on the left side, this was on the right side. He was in his home in Florida. I don't know anything about him not been taking his medication. That's the first time I have really heard about it. Um, he cancelled all his convention bookings, etc. And I have tried to talk with him but I have been adviced by family members just kind of wait a week before I call him again."
The WWE legend is currently recovering and fans hope to see him back in his feet soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Shubhajit Deb
