"I think she needs to get her hair cut" - WWE Hall of Famer believes Bianca Belair needs drastic image change

Bianca Belair
Would Belair ever agree to get rid of her trademark hair?
Modified Sep 14, 2022 03:46 AM IST

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Sonya Deville last night, but that's not what people are talking about.

Following last episode, Belair was discussed on RAW Talk regarding her successful title defense and her upcoming match against Bayley of Damage CTRL. During the conversation, a certain WWE Hall of Famer had less than kind remarks to say about the champion.

Jerry "The King" Lawler appeared on RAW Talk last night to discuss the RAW Women's Champion and stated that he believes that Belair needs to cut her hair.

"Well, I'm just watching this love fest that you all have for Bianca Belair. I'm not a Bianca Belair fan. I think she needs to get a haircut," Jerry Lawler said. "And I think Bayley might be the person to do that in the future. I don't know why you guys aren't talking about the new women Tag Team Champions. I mean, let's face it, that was a big deal. And no, you wanna talk about the EST of WWE. Come on, give it a break. Bayley has got her number and it's only a matter of time before Bayley gets that title." (00:02 - 00:32)
How does @JerryLawler feel about the #WWERaw Women's Championship situation between @itsBayleyWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE?#RAWTalk▶️ @peacockTV https://t.co/HN5HelZ5cO

The WWE Universe is not happy about Jerry Lawler's comments regarding Bianca Belair

This isn't the first time that Jerry Lawler has publicly called out Belair, and the WWE Universe is seemingly fed up with it.

The following is a collection of tweets from fans reacting to Lawler's comments, and most of them can't begin to understand why there is so much heat between Lawler and Belair to start with.

Screw Jerry Lawler, for what he said about Bianca Belair. twitter.com/wwenetwork/sta…
Bianca BelAir is a bigger draw in the state of Tennessee than Jerry Lawler twitter.com/wrestlerant/st…
I don’t know whether Jerry Lawler is trolling just to get a reaction or is dead serious…Not being a fan of Bianca Belair is one thing (literally: who doesn’t like Bianca)Wanting her to cut her hair??? BRUH 😬 https://t.co/O4PynZH0MF
“I’m not a Bianca Belair fan and I think she should cut her hair” sounds very on-brand for Jerry Lawler. https://t.co/sid0koW31P
Why does Bianca Belair get so much hate from Jerry Lawler twitter.com/wrestlerant/st…

What do you make of Jerry Lawler's comments? Do you think The EST of WWE needs a haircut? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit RAW Talk with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

Comments

comments icon

