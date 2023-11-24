WWE Hall of Famer believes Jade Cargill should break a 35-year-old Royal Rumble record

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently backed Jade Cargill to win the Women's Royal Rumble match next year.

Despite joining WWE a few months ago, Cargill hasn't made her in-ring debut yet. However, she has been featured in several backstage segments of the company's programming.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray said that WWE shouldn't delay Cargill's debut much further. He suggested that the ideal moment for her debut could be at the Royal Rumble in January, proposing the possibility of her entering the Rumble match and potentially securing a victory.

"Right now, she has not been seen as much on TV because you can't just keep showing somebody... and doing nothing with it because then you get tired of seeing them doing absolutely nothing. Closer to the Royal Rumble, maybe she pops up. Maybe she pops up, and then you bring her in, in the Rumble. Give me a logical reason in the world of sports entertainment why Jade Cargill could not debut at the Royal Rumble and win." [H/T Wrestling Inc ]

Throughout the 35-year history of the Royal Rumble match, no superstar has ever clinched victory in their debut appearance with the company.

Triple H earlier spoke about Jade Cargill's WWE debut

WWE's Head of Creative Triple H recently addressed the timeline for Jade Cargill's in-ring debut.

During the post-show press conference after Fastlane, Triple H said that they wanted to make sure Cargill was in a position they were ready for and backed the newly signed star to kick it out of the park when she eventually made her debut.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park," Triple H said.

It'll be intriguing to observe the Stamford-based company's plans for the former AEW star.

