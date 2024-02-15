WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix pens down heart-melting note for her husband, Adam Copeland (Edge)

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for Adam Copeland (fka Edge).

Copeland signed with All Elite Wrestling last year after a legendary run in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar's final opponent in the promotion was Sheamus, as they locked horns on an episode of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada. He is currently feuding with former tag team partner and real-life friend Christian Cage in AEW.

Phoenix recently took to Instagram to write a lovely note for her real-life husband, Adam Copeland. The Glamazon highlighted how the duo had shared a beautiful bond for the past 13 years:

"We’ve sure lived and loved a lot these last 13 years. Thank you."

Check out Beth Phoenix's Instagram post below:

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) opened up about whether Beth Phoenix will transition from WWE to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland's move to AEW shocked many fans since he was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for years. Many now wonder if Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix, will join him in the Tony Khan-led company soon.

At the post-WrestleDream media scrum last year, Copeland mentioned that he would love to work with his wife again. However, he was unsure if the former Divas Champion would jump ship to AEW in the near future.

“I mean, any time I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I’m gonna be super excited about that. I don’t know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable [future], but I love being around her obviously, and we’ve had a blast when we did get to work together."

Copeland added how Phoenix always gave him impressive creative ideas:

"But where she will be instrumental without everyone knowing it is she’s my sounding board. So if you’ve seen me do something, or you see something that you think worked, it was always bounced off Beth and then she always gives me better ideas back. It’s kind of amazing to be married to a Hall of Famer, it’s pretty cool (…) who can suplex you.” [H/T: TJRWrestling]

It will be interesting to see if Beth Phoenix and Adam Copeland will combine forces on television again.

