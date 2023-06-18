WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sends out a heartfelt message to real-life husband, Edge, on Father's Day

WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix sent out a heartwarming message to her husband, Edge, on the occasion of Father's Day.

The Glamazon and The Rated-R Superstar were last spotted in the squared circle at the Elimination Chamber premium live event, where the duo faced Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match. Phoenix and Edge were successful at defeating the Judgment Day members despite interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Taking to social media, Beth sent out a heartfelt message to her real-life husband as she heaped praise on the latter and mentioned that she wouldn't be able to imagine her life without him. She also stated how good of a father Edge is for his children.

The Glamazon wrote:

"I can’t imagine my life, my future, my present, without this man by my side. He has many gifts, but the one that stands above the rest is his devotion to our children. Happy Father’s Day to our King @EdgeRatedR !"

Rhea Ripley opened up about her dream match with Beth Phoenix, and Lita

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley opened up about her dream match with WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Lita.

While speaking in an interview on After the Bell, The Eradicator mentioned that she would like to face The Glamazon in a singles match in the near future, but if that doesn't happen by any chance, she would be happy to go against Lita.

The Eradicator stated how much fun it would be to face either of the two WWE Hall of Famers.

"I think one of the main ones is, I want my singles match with Beth Phoenix. I want my singles match, not a tag, a singles. But if she doesn't fit the mold of what we're going with, and we're going with first time ever, I want to say Lita. I think that would be a lot of fun."

It would be interesting to see if Beth returns to the ring in the near future or not.

