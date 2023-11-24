WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix sends out a heartfelt message on social media

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently sent a heartwarming message on Thanksgiving.

The Glamazon was last seen inside the squared circle when she and her husband Edge faced Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. At the event, the Grit Couple won the bout despite continuous interference from Judgement Day member Dominik Mysterio.

Taking to social media, Phoenix recently wrote a heartfelt message as she showcased her gratitude towards her family on Thanksgiving.

"What I made for my kids to eat vs. what they ate. BUT. I am so thankful for the beautiful life & health I have to be at home with my family. Happy Thanksgiving from the Copelands! #CranberrySauceALaBart," wrote Beth.

Check out Beth Phoenix's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley named Beth Phoenix as her dream opponent

While speaking in an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Eradicator mentioned that she still thinks her feud with The Glamazon isn't over yet.

She stated that, although she has had a mixed tag team match with Phoenix, she would like to face her for a singles match in the future.

"I feel like my war with Beth Phoenix isn't finished with. We had that tag match with Finn [Balor] and Edge in it, but we haven't actually had a singles match yet and I'm still waiting for that." [1:14 – 1:26]

The Eradicator replied to WWE Hall of Famer Madusa as she asserted that she would love to face her for a bout.

"I would love that. I got a good connection with her from the first Mae Young Classic. I really do like her, and I think that would be a lot of fun as well." [1:32 – 1:41]

It would be exciting to see if Phoenix would step into the ring again.

