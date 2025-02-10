WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shares an emotional update

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently provided an update on her foray into the health and fitness industry. The 44-year-old expressed her emotions regarding her involvement in yoga during this new venture.

Phoenix shared a photo on her Instagram account, featuring herself alongside a group of people and mentioning Elements Wellness Retreats. In the image, Phoenix is positioned on the right side, striking a yoga pose, mirroring some of those around her.

In her caption, she thanked Elements Wellness Retreats and spoke about how her decision to pursue a yoga teacher certification was a last-minute decision. She also spoke about how it has changed her vision for the future and how it allowed her to make cherished friends and join a wonderful community.

Trending

"Words cannot express how much @elementswellnessretreats has changed my life. It was a last minute decision to pursue my yoga teacher certification. I had no idea that it would change my vision for my future and my personal worth. I’ve made friends I’ll cherish forever and a wonderful community that welcomed me with open arms," wrote Phoenix.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

She also mentioned that she was going to collaborate with Elements Wellness as an assistant facilitator, and will be progressing toward achieving her 500-hour Yoga Teacher Training certification, having recently graduated as an RYT-200.

It's great to know that the Hall of Famer is finding success outside the squared circle as well.

Beth Phoenix's health and wellness journey has resulted in an incredible physical transformation

As mentioned earlier, Beth Phoenix has dived into the health and fitness space. She has been on an interesting journey that she recently revealed started a year ago, and it has produced some incredible results.

In a previous Instagram update, she shared that she had refrained from alcohol for over a year. Alongside this achievement, she has been collaborating with a personal trainer, incorporating yoga and core workouts into her routine, going for runs, and increasing her vegetable intake. These lifestyle changes have resulted in a remarkable physical transformation.

It's always great to see a superstar stay on the healthy path and continue to keep fit. Here's to another year of good health and happiness for Beth Phoenix and her family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback