WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham set for amputation surgery

Superstar Billy Graham continues to deal with a variety of unfortunate health issues.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been dealing with a series of health crises for the better part of the last two decades, ranging from issues with his liver to internal bleeding. It hasn't been an easy life for Graham in the years since retiring from the squared circle.

In a recent update on his Facebook page, Graham revealed that due to some infections in his toes, he's going to need to have some partial amputations to get rid of the issues. He stated that it will take a few weeks for him to recover before returning to social media:

"Hi fans, nice shot here while working in Japan for you, enjoy. I have some infections in a few toes and my Mayo Clinic surgeon must do some partial amputations. This is going to take some time to recover from so I will be offline for a while. If you good folks out there have any photos or thoughts you would like to put up in the meantime my FB is open for business. I just won't be responding for the next 2 or 3 weeks, I have to heal up in between surgeries and it takes full concentration. Catch up with you all a little further down the line." Superstar Billy Graham posted on Facebook

Despite issues with the company, WWE has honored Billy Graham multiple times

While Graham has openly bad-mouthed WWE on several occasions over the years, the company has gone out of its way to honor the former WWWF Champion.

This includes Triple H inducting him into the 2004 WWE Hall of Fame and signing him to a WWE legends contract in 2015.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we want to wish Superstar Billy Graham a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.

