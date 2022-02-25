"I think that might be part of the problem" - WWE Hall of Famer details issues with The New Day’s split

Booker T believes that Big E should have distanced himself from The New Day when the trio split.

Big E was still technically a member of the faction despite being on a singles run. During his singles run, The Powerhouse of Positivity won the WWE Championship. He ultimately lost it to Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 premium live event in a five man match.

On the latest episode of The Hall Of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker T spoke in-depth about the issues currently surrounding New Day. With Booker going as far as to say that Big E never truly leaving the group hindered his singles run in WWE.

"I love Big E. Big E is one of my guys. I’ve praised Big E on numerous occasions," Booker T began. "I don’t think he did anything to actually leave The New Day behind. He still wore The New Day gear. He still did the clap in between just to keep people in tune to, ‘I’m still New Day. I’m still representing New Day.’ So, why wouldn’t he go back to The New Day when the run is over? I said maybe Big E should have shed a couple things and make that time, that run, his own, and make that run about Big E. I don’t think Big E throughout his run really ever made the run about Big E. I think that might be part of the problem."

Booker T believes Big E should have distanced himself from The New Day on social media

The WWE Hall of Famer also stated that he believes Big E should have distanced himself from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on social media as well.

"Social media and stuff like that, there’s a time to actually use it," Booker T continued. "And I think it was a perfect time for Big E to actually use social media and say, ‘To hell with The New Day. To hell with Kofi and Xavier. I don’t have time to be messing around and playing games right now. Out with the old and in with the New Big E.' For Big E to be thinking about himself as far as getting over, and I think he got over, but something was lacking. I want nothing but the best for Big E. I did say that I wished Big E would have shifted gears. My thing on this is he could have always gone back to New Day. That’s like money in the bank. You can pick it up whenever you need it."

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of this podcast.

