In a few hours' time, King Corbin will compete in a highly-awaited singles match against Matt Riddle at the WWE Payback pay-per-view. While The Original Bro might have a slight advantage over King Corbin when it comes to favoritism heading into tonight's bout, the latter did receive a huge message of praise from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who surely knows a thing or two about being a king in WWE.

On WWE's The Bump: Payback Preview pecial, Booker T had huge praise for King Corbin and the WWE Hall of Famer might just have given the confidence booster that latter needed in the build-up to his match against Matt Riddle.

👀👀👀👀 @BookerT5x thinks that @BaronCorbinWWE could go down in history as one of the best big men in the biz. #WWETheBump #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/UHtPeqlsbt — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 30, 2020

While interacting with the rest of the Bump crew, Booker T previewed tonight's Payback card, including the match between King Corbin and Matt Riddle. And, as per the former WWE World Champion, he believes that King Corbin will definitely go down as one of the best big men in the business when it's eventually all said and done.

"This is the year of the big guy and there is no bigger guy, better guy, that may go down as one of the best big men in this business than King Corbin."- said, Booker T.

Booker T then made a request to King Corbin, asking the latter to humble Matt Riddle at Payback and make the former NXT Tag Team Champion bow down to the King and see the light.

"So King Corbin, go out and please humble Matt Riddle. Make this kid bow down and see the light."- added Booker T.

Corbin also reacted to Booker T's praise, courtesy of the following tweet:

Shhhhh don’t tell people. They all know more than a 2x HOF’er. https://t.co/QMR9bPYGxQ — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 30, 2020

King Corbin and Matt Riddle's feud on SmackDown

King Corbin and Matt Riddle have been feuding against one another on SmackDown for a while now. And as things stand, the rivalry is also one of Matt Riddle's initial feuds on the main roster, after he was unsuccessful in his attempt of winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship from AJ Styles, while The Phenomenal One was the champion.

