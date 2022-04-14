Booker T names two WWE stars who will do "some good work this year"

WWE legend Booker T has lavished praise on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and feels that the two will flourish this year.

Owens and Zayn had high-profile feuds at this year's WrestleMania show. KO headlined night 1 of WrestleMania 38, facing the returning Stone Cold Steve Austin, while the former El Generico had an entertaining match with actor Johnny Knoxville.

In the recent Hall of Fame show, Booker T named Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as two Superstars who have "stepped up" lately in WWE:

"I look for the guy's talent more than anything, I look for the hidden talents, stuff that you can feel it but you can see it. You look at a guy like Kevin Owens, and I say, 'Man, this guy, he's evolving.' He's evolving as far as talent goes - and right now he's doing character stuff with Ezekiel, he came off the stuff with Stone Cold Steve Austin."

The former World Champion added:

"I feel like he's the guy that's going to be able to be put in a position and you're gonna be able to bank on him going out there and delviering no matter where you place him. He may be one of those guys that's not always working at the upper echelon of the card, but he's gonna be a guy that you can put there and you're going be able to believe that guy." [From 56:00 to 56:50]

Booker T also went on to praise Sami Zayn for his storyline with Johnny Knoxville. The WWE Hall of Famer thinks that Zayn and Owens are capable of "shifting gears" and feels that both of them will have a good year in the company:

"I'm looking at guys that are shifting gears from different perspectives and those are the two guys (Owens and Zayn) that I really see them doing some good work this year." [57:20 to 57:31]

Kevin Owens is currently in a feud with Ezekial on WWE RAW

WWE @WWE



Just a normal Monday night on the red brand. @NXTCiampa is officially on #WWERaw , Ezekiel is still Elias' younger brother and @FightOwensFight might be going insane.Just a normal Monday night on the red brand. .@NXTCiampa is officially on #WWERaw, Ezekiel is still Elias' younger brother and @FightOwensFight might be going insane. Just a normal Monday night on the red brand. https://t.co/m3We2xBaKR

After his historic match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania, Owens began a feud with Ezekiel, the superstar formerly known as Elias.

In the storyline, Owens has had a hard time believing that Ezekiel is not Elias and the two will be in a lie detector test segment next week.

The former Universal Champion has had one match since WrestleMania, which was against Cody Rhodes in a dark match after RAW.

