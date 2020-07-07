WWE Hall of Famer Booker T takes a shot at Sasha Banks and Bayley

Sasha Banks and Bayley are not on the good side of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Booker T put a stop to Sasha Banks comparing herself and Bayley with Harlem Heat.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Sasha Banks

Booker T is an important part of wrestling history in WWE and has been involved in one way or another with WWE over a long time. Over the last couple of days, however, Booker T has been exchanging words with Sasha Banks over podcasts and Twitter. While he praised Sasha Banks recently, his words about Bayley did not make the best impression on Banks. This led to Sasha Banks taking a shot at Booker T, where she compared herself and Bayley to the WWE Hall Of Fame Tag Team Harlem Heat. Booker T apparently did not appreciate that too much and has made that clear now on his recent appearance on the Reality of Wrestling, where he talked about Sasha Banks and Bayley yet again.

"@itsBayleyWWE was the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion... the closest that [the other women in the locker room] will ever get to a "grand slam" is a greasy breakfast at Denny's." - @SashaBanksWWE



🎤⤵️ #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MEWM57uwTA — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2020

WWE legend Booker T opens up on what he thinks of Sasha Banks and Bayley

The saga started when Booker T talked about WWE SmackDown recently and talked about Bayley and Sasha Banks, saying that Banks was excellent at what she did, but when talking about Bayley, he said that she 'may not be great at anything', which was what caught Sasha Banks eye, and she addressed it.

"I'm always on Bayley's case, but Bayley is the quintessential worker. She may not be great at anything, but she's good at everything. So, when I watch Bayley go out and perform, now taking on this new persona — which is something that I couldn't wait till this happened — I think it's good for her."

To this, Sasha Banks came out and defended her partner, calling out Booker T, saying that WWE's Banks and Bayley were better than Harlem Heat.

It appears that Booker T had intended to complement the duo for their achievements and was not happy about his former tag team being compared to Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Advertisement

"My thing is this, man, I put her over, right? I put Bayley over, too, right? Sometimes, that's very hard to do. But I managed to do it because I'm the bigger man. I said, 'Bayley's not great at any one thing, but she's good at everything.' If that's not a compliment, I don't know what is. Maybe they're feeling a certain way about themselves right now because they got gold around their waists."

Booker T went on to say that Sasha Banks and Bayley were a great tag team in WWE but they were nowhere near what Harlem Heat had done in their time.

"As far as Sasha Banks and Bayley goes — as far as tag team wrestling goes — and what Harlem Heat brought to the game, and still sprinkling out there all over the world right now. People are still singing the name on a yearly basis. ... Sasha, Bayley, congratulations on your success, keeping doing what you do, hopefully, you won't post anymore tweets about me, or anything like that."