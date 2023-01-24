WWE Hall of Famer brought popular championship on WWE RAW XXX after nearly two years of hiatus

WWE RAW had a historic night on television as the company celebrated the show's 30th anniversary in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Last night, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. brought back the Million Dollar Championship after a nearly two-year hiatus.

In 1989, Ted DiBiase Sr. introduced a new championship called the Million Dollar title after he failed to win the WWE Championship on numerous occasions. He claimed to have made the title with real gold and diamonds and that it was more prestigious than the then-world title.

Over the years, only seven superstars have had the opportunity to hold the illustrious title, with DiBiase Sr being the longest-reigning holder. However, last night, DiBiase Sr. was seen at the Legends Poker Game, where the title made its first appearance since 2021.

In 2021, the title emerged on WWE television when DiBiase Sr. went to the Black and Gold brand. Cameron Grimes and LA Knight were the ones to hold the title in the developmental brand before it was deactivated once again. Nonetheless. it looks like the title's appearance was a one-off for the anniversary show.

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa was also seen with her famous Women's championship on WWE RAW

In 1995, Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, left WWE for WCW. During her first appearance, she dumped the then-WWF Women's Championship in a trash can on live television, which is still regarded as a historic moment in women's wrestling.

Last night, WWE RAW was surrounded by superstars from the past and present, including several WWE Hall of Famers. During a Legends Poker Gamer, Blayze was seen holding her infamous Women's championship.

Blayze has made several appearances for the company in recent times. She was seen in an angle between NXT's Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, where Jade recreated her iconic moment by dumping her NXT Women's Tag Team Championship in a trash can.

What were your thoughts on WWE RAW's 30th anniversary? Sound off in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes