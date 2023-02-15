WWE Hall of Famer has brutal Valentines Day message for Hulk Hogan

If one has to name the single most iconic superstar in WWE today, it's probably Roman Reigns. But before The Tribal Chief, there was industry icon Hulk Hogan.

During the "Golden era" of the Stamford-based promotion, The Hulkster feuded with some big names and remained the face of the company. An old foe has now posted a Valentine's Day tweet with Hulk Hogan being name-dropped.

The Iron Sheik is a WWE Hall of Famer and the only Iranian world champion in the company's history. His feud with Hogan in the 1980s catapulted the latter into one of the greatest heroes on television. Sheik tweeted:

HAPPY VALENTINES DAY TO EVERYONE EXCEPT THAT DUMB SON OF A BITCH HULK HOGAN #ValentinesDay

The 80-year-old veteran is known for his shoot interviews and intense dislike for some of his fellow pro-wrestlers, especially Hulk Hogan.

WWE Hall of Famer could be the latest recruit of the Church of Scientology

In an earlier report, former Scientology member Aaron Smith-Levin revealed that Hulk Hogan was seen at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff game with the most famous celebrity Scientologist of all, Tom Cruise.

The Hulkster has also dated a second-generation Scientologist in the past year. While no confirmation was given, if true, this would make Hogan one of the most notable celebrities to follow the Church.

Hulk Hogan was last seen on WWE TV during RAW's 30th Anniversary special, in which he opened the show alongside Jimmy Hart.

He cut a promo stating that the red brand has grown by leaps and bounds since its debut three decades ago, the legend also promised that the brand would grow in the next 30 years as well.

