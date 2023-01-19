WWE Hall of Famer becomes the newest member of the Church of Scientology? - Reports

The Church of Scientology has been notable over the years for its controversies. For those unaware, it is a group of interconnected corporate entities and other organizations devoted to the practice, administration, and dissemination of Scientology, which is variously defined as a cult, a business, or a new religious movement.

WWE Hall of Famer and industry icon Hulk Hogan may be the latest recruit by the Church of Scientology, as per recent reports.

The legend's interactions with noted Scientologists have increased in the last few weeks. Hogan has even reportedly dated a second-generation Scientologist in the past year.

This would make Hulk Hogan one of the most notable celebrities alongside Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, who follows the Church.

Aaron Smith-Levin revealed that the Hulkster was seen doing photo ops with other scientologists at scientology businesses in scientology-controlled properties.

The decorated former WWE Champion was spotted with the most famous celebrity Scientologist

Aaron Smith-Levin, a former member of the Church, revealed that Hogan was seen at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff game on Monday night with the most famous celebrity Scientologist of all, Tom Cruise.

Smith-Levin is the vice president of the Aftermath Foundation, which helps former Church members get back on their feet after having no contact with the outside world. People who leave Scientology are said to have no employment history, credit history, bank account, driver’s license or even formal education.

Critics of Scientology have expressed concern that Hogan may be pressured into joining the church.

The Church of Scientology has denied all allegations of abuse and has strongly criticized those who speak out against the organization.

They have been particularly critical of actress and former member Leah Remini, who hosted the documentary series Scientology and the Aftermath from 2016 to 2019, along with her friend and former member Mike Rinder.

The Church has vehemently denied the damaging claims made in the series and has often sought to discredit Remini and Rinder.

The Hulkster was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania 37 back in 2021, where he wasn't well-received by the crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. He is expected to return next week to WWE RAW XXX, along with several prominent legends of the Stamford-based promotion.

