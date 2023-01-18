"Hulkamania is coming" - Hall of Famer confirms the date of Hulk Hogan's WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently confirmed that Hulk Hogan will be present on the 30th-anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW.

Next week, the Stamford-based promotion will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW. WWE has, so far, confirmed the appearance of several Hall of Famers, including The Undertaker, The Bella Twins, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle. Meanwhile, there could be other surprise appearances.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy confirmed that Hulk Hogan would also be present at the show.

"[Are there any surprises you expect to see there?] Not that I know of. I talked to 'Taker. I know Steve [Austin] can't come. Hulkamania is coming. He confirmed to me last night he's coming. Yeah, it will be fun. It's always fun seeing the guys," he said.

Could WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan have one final match?

After more than three decades of being an in-ring competitor, Hulk Hogan retired in 2012. In his final bout, he teamed up with James Storm & Sting to defeat Bobby Roode, Bully Ray & Kurt Angle at a TNA event. Although he has made several sporadic appearances in WWE since then, The Hulkster has not competed inside the squared circle.

In an interview with Two Man Power Trip in March 2022, Hogan addressed the possibility of having one final match.

"The last ten years, I've had 23 surgeries. Ten back surgeries. Both hips, both knees. Forget it. If I would have made the right decision on the first back surgery, I would have been healthy right now. Right now, I saw Lou Thesz do it, I saw Verne Gagne do it, I saw Bruno (Sammartino) do it. A lot of these guys do it," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

If Hulk Hogan puts on his boot one last time, who should he square off against? Let us know in the comments section below.

