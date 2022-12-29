WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair opens up on his current relationship with Hulk Hogan

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently opened up on his current relationship with former on-screen rival Hulk Hogan.

Between 1991 and 2010, The Nature Boy and The Hulkster shared the ring several times in WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling. Their last bout came in 2010 when Hogan teamed up with Abyss to take on Flair and AJ Styles on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling. The match, however, ended in no contest.

Over the past few years, several rumors have suggested there was animosity between Flair and Hogan. Nevertheless, The Nature Boy previously denied these speculations.

During a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time world champion opened up on his current relationship with The Hulkster. He also discussed his friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

"To this day I am probably better friends with Hulk right now, and Kevin [Nash], than I ever have been. (...) Yeah, I stay very, I mean, we don't talk every day but I mean Kevin and I talked and linked right after his son passed away. I mean, those are the kind of conversations that mean something. (...) And Hulk, could Hulk have been better to me in the documentary? He couldn't have said anything better, could he? Yeah, and he didn't have to do that. Kevin Nash didn't have to talk nice," he said. [17:08 - 17:46]

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently gave an update on Hulk Hogan's health

Ric Flair recently detailed a conversation he had with the former nWo leader. During a previous episode of his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy gave an update on Hogan's health and life.

Flair disclosed that Hogan recently bought a house and is now in better health.

"I talked to him quite a bit (…) he’s doing well. He’s just bought a home and he’s got a new girl. And he’s–you know I hear different stories but as of recently, he’s in much better health than he has been. By that I mean I think his back is a little bit better," he said. [H/T: CinemaBlend]

80's Wrestling @80sWrestling_ Who would have liked to have seen Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair at a WrestleMania?! Who would have liked to have seen Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair at a WrestleMania?! https://t.co/B6daxd4ChQ

