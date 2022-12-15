WWE Hall of Famer says Ric Flair "has an ego as big as Mount Everest" (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently opened up about the ongoing war of words between WWE Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair.

Over the last few days, both men have openly taken shots at each other on social media and their podcasts. Their differences stemmed from their time in WCW in the late 90s, and they didn't get along. While the former WCW Executive claims to have made Flair's career, the 16-time World Champion recently stated that Eric Bischoff was an "arrogant prick" with no friends.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long opened up about the heated off-screen feud between Flair and Bischoff. The legendary WWE manager joked Bischoff might know something about Flair that others didn't.

"I was there when Bischoff was there with the nWo, and was a part of all that. And I do think Bischoff gave him pretty much full ring on what he could do and everything. So, I just don't know. I love Eric to death; he's a great guy. But, maybe he knows something about Flair that you and I don't know," said Teddy Long (6:12 - 6:37)

Furthermore, Long spoke about Ric Flair's "ego," saying it was hard to determine what the WWE legend could do or say at any point.

"Well, you know, that's Flair. Man has an ego as big as Mount Everest. You just never know what he's gonna say, what he's gonna do," added Long (7:07 - 7:17)

Ric Flair says Eric Bischoff has no friends after allegedly upsetting several WWE legends

On a recent episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair blasted Eric Bischoff for his arrogance. The Nature Boy claimed that the former RAW General Manager had pissed off many wrestling legends like Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and Diamond Dallas Page thanks to his attitude.

Flair added that Bischoff was left with no friends in the wrestling business owing to his behavior.

"All I've said was he's an arrogant prick. But now I can say that he is an arrogant prick that has no friends. Now he has pissed off Arn and Tully. I mean, he's; basically, [Diamond Dallas] Page doesn't talk to him anymore, obviously. Did you see them talk at the Last Match? I don't know. It's strange," said Ric Flair.

Going by how much resentment the two WWE Hall of Famers seem to have against each other, it's safe to say their online feud will not end anytime soon.

