WWE Hall of Famer announces he's the next Broken Skull Sessions guest; Austin thanks him for surprise gift

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he's the next guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show.

The WWE legend has interviewed a number of past and present superstars. The show often sees Austin analyze his guests' careers, discussing their greatest moments and journeys to the top.

Bully Ray had requested to be on the show a few months ago and he seems to have gotten his wish. Here's what the former ECW star said on social media:

"Coming soon… The one you all been waiting for… Gimme a HELL YEAH. [beer emoji]."

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



The one you all been waiting for…



Gimme a HELL YEAH.

@steveaustinBSR

#brokenskullsessions Coming soon…The one you all been waiting for…Gimme a HELL YEAH. Coming soon…The one you all been waiting for…Gimme a HELL YEAH. 🍻@steveaustinBSR #brokenskullsessions https://t.co/NKQNdBXL8r

Austin responded and thanked the tag team great for a "surprise gift" that Bully Ray brought him. While it wasn't specified what the gift was, fans will surely have fun speculating on what it could have been.

Austin has interviewed several current and former WWE stars on Broken Skull Sessions

The Texas Rattlesnake has interviewed several greats on the Broken Skull Sessions show. Legends like The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Ric Flair, and Kurt Angle have sat down with Austin to exchange old tales. Current stars like Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, and Seth Rollins have also been guests.

The biggest and most surprising guest arguably has to be Chris Jericho, the first and only All Elite Wrestling star to appear on Austin's show. The former AEW World Champion appeared on the show last year and believed Vince McMahon's company wanted a big and surprising name to appear following the massive Peacock deal.

"I think it was also well-timed. The Peacock relationship with WWE was just starting. They wanted something huge out of the gate," said Jericho.

Jericho's Broken Skull Sessions interview was released on WrestleMania weekend in 2021. WWE could possibly be planning for another big name to appear on Austin's show as The Show of Shows inches closer.

Who would you like to see Stone Cold Steve Austin interview next? Are you a fan of his show? Sound off below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku