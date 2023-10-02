WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wants to put star's mother through a table

Bully Ray is not known for being the most sensitive of wrestlers, but the WWE Hall of Famer knows what he wants. He's spelled it out for everyone to hear now as well, saying that he wants to put a wrestler's mother through a table. The rather unique demand came soon after Mama Wayne was shown on AEW WrestleDream.

Mama Wayne has been in the limelight a lot thanks to Nick Wayne and Darby Allin's feud with Christian Cage. Christian has made no secret of his admiration for Mama Wayne despite her hating him.

Things changed this week when, on WrestleDream, Nick Wayne pulled the swerve that no one saw coming. He betrayed Darby Allin and sided with Christian, with both of them attacking the star. This eventually saw Sting also arrive, but the numbers game turned in their favor with Luchasaurus' arrival. Finally, it was WWE Hall of Famer Edge's arrival that turned the odds once again.

However, it was before this when Bully Ray spoke up, cheekily saying he'd like to put Mama Wayne through a table. He even added a wink at the end.

Although a proposal that many people might not look forward to, Mama Wayne has not addressed it. Fans would be interested to see the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW simply for the confrontation after his joke.

