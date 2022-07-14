“I don't know why it was me” - WWE Hall of Famer on his infamous rivalry with Goldberg

Goldberg went on an astonishing winning streak in WCW back in the day. He won 173 matches in a row and most of the bouts were over in a matter of moments.

However, no streak lasts forever. At Starrcade 1998, then-World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg battled Kevin Nash in a No Disqualification match for the title. Scott Hall interfered and shocked the champion with a cattle prod while the referee was distracted, allowing Nash to hit his signature Jackknife Powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

On his Kliq This podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer discussed being the one to end the streak. Although rumors have swirled that Nash booked the major win for himself, the former nWo member denied this. He added that if Goldberg had an issue with it, he wouldn't have taken the Jackknife Powerbomb:

“I don’t know why it was me. I mean, you would think at one point it was because I was booking, but that’s been proven false. I think it’s the fact that he knew that at 63 years old, as I am right now, that I would look exactly like Ed Harris on Westworld. But God I’ve got some f***ing lines on my face. No, I just put it this way: If Bill didn’t want me to powerbomb him he would have just f***ing dead-sacked my ass.” (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

Kevin Nash gives his thoughts on Bill Goldberg now

While the abrupt end of the legendary win streak was and still is controversial, Kevin Nash thinks that the former Universal Champion put on an admirable performance.

Nash added that his rival took the Jackknife Powerbomb like a pro and claimed that he has nothing but love for Bill at this point in his life:

“That son of a b****, if you’ve ever seen me – ever watch that powerbomb, he took that thing like a pro man. Yeah, I mean, he did. So at this point in my life, I have nothing but love for Bill.” (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

During the latter stages of the infamous Monday Night Wars, many called WCW's booking decisions into question. Kevin Nash's own title reign would later come to a controversial end with the "finger poke of doom" against Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

