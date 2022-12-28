WWE Hall of Famer and former women's champion Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) is tired of seeing Trish Stratus and Lita 'always' returning to WWE.

Many regard Stratus and Lita as two of the biggest female superstars in WWE history. Both women were incredibly popular among fans during the Ruthless Aggression Era and have been honored with Hall of Fame inductions.

Former women's champion Alundra Blayze was a top name during the early-to-mid 90s. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. She recently spoke with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast and was asked about a possible WWE return.

In response, Blayze took a jibe at Trish Stratus and Lita by stating that she's "burnt out" over watching them repeatedly return. Check out her full comments below:

"Who do we always see come back? It's always Lita and Trish [Stratus]. I'm pretty burnt out over them. I think [Trish and Lita] are great, but there were women before [them], and I'm right here!" [H/T WrestlingInc]

If you're interested in sports betting, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Carolina Panthers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Trish Stratus and Lita both retired from pro wrestling in 2006

Trish was given a dream sendoff at Unforgiven 2006. At the event, she defeated Lita to become a seven-time WWE Women's Champion.

Trish retired after this victory, and Lita followed soon after. At Survivor Series 2006, Lita lost the Women's Title to Mickie James, and her in-ring WWE career came to an end.

While Trish Stratus was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013, Lita was inducted a year later. Both legends have made several WWE appearances since their retirement and have stepped back into the squared circle.

Stratus wrestled her final WWE match at SummerSlam 2019 in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair. Lita's last match came at Elimination Chamber 2022, where Becky Lynch defeated her to retain the RAW Women's Title.

What do you think of Blayze's remarks about Trish and Lita? Sound off in the comments below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes