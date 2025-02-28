WWE Hall of Famer calls out tweet that claims he wants to slap Hulk Hogan; says what's the reality

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has taken to social media to call out a tweet that claims he wants to slap Hulk Hogan. He commented on whether it was real or fake.

Ad

The Hulkster is on the list (which includes Goldberg) of people that The Hitman has had issues with. The latter recently admitted that he doesn't like The Immortal One, and referred to him as a "phony piece of s**t" in a clip that went viral on social media last month.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bret Hart took to Instagram and shared a photo on his story of someone impersonating him. The impersonator was also addressing a fake tweet that said he'd slap Hulk Hogan for calling his wife a racial slur.

They added that while the tweet didn't come from them, they would slap Hogan if he said that. The Excellence of Execution shared a screenshot of the tweet and confirmed that it was fake.

Ad

Here is the screenshot of Bret Hart's story (via Instagram)

Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan have never faced each other in a televised one-on-one competitive match in WWE or WCW, even though they were big stars in both promotions.

Ad

Lex Luger on being presented as the next Hulk Hogan in WWE

Lex Luger was pushed as a big babyface during his time in WWE. However, he never even held a world title during his run in the company.

The Total Package commented on Vince McMahon presenting him as the next Hulk Hogan during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He stated:

Ad

“People say Vince wanted to be the next Hulk Hogan, which also was not Vince’s plan. Vince always knew that there was only gonna be one Hulk Hogan. He always wanted a merchandise selling babyface so I became the guy. But Vince always knew that the red and yellow, say your prayers and take your vitamins and all that, there’s only gonna be one Hulk Hogan. He didn’t want me to be another Hulk Hogan knockoff. He wanted me to be Lex Luger the babyface."

Ad

Hogan was last seen on WWE TV during RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. He was accompanied by 'The Mouth of the South' Jimmy Hart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback