WWE Hall of Famer claims Charlotte Flair and top female star could win the Intercontinental Championship

With WWE showcasing an intergender match this past Monday on RAW, Bully Ray has stated that Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley could win the Intercontinental Championship.

Ripley and Flair are two of WWE's most athletic and powerful superstars on the current roster, regardless of gender, and almost certainly have enough star power to hold any belt in the company.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that the two former RAW Women's Champions possess far greater in-ring skills than Chyna, the only woman ever to win the Intercontinental title.

"Why can Chyna be the Intercontinental Champion 20 years ago but a Rhea Ripley or a Charlotte Flair can’t? Who was a better wrestler? Cyhna or Charlotte Flair?" [31:13 - 31:35]

Charlotte has not been seen on WWE TV since May 2022, after she lost the SmackDown Women's title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a last woman-standing match.

Charlotte Flair's father wants her to go for gold when she returns

With WrestleMania season approaching, Ric Flair wants his daughter to capture gold once again, with a potential money match against Bianca Belair possibly on the cards.

During a recent edition of his podcast To Be The Man, the 16-time World Champion said he wants to see Charlotte Flair face off against the RAW Women's Champion when she returns.

"When The Queen comes back, god, I'm pushing for, I would like it to be against Bianca Belair. There are some great matches for her, too, when she comes back. When you're great, like Randy, like The Queen, the opportunities are endless. There is always someone who wants to be you or thinks they can be you, and until they are, good luck trying." (H/T Sportskeeda)

If The Queen does indeed take on Bianca Belair, it will take a herculean effort to dethrone her, as the EST of WWE has held the red brand's women's title for more than 262 days and counting.

