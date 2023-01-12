WWE Hall of Famer claims that current star steals his gear

Bron Breakker's WWE NXT wrestling gear might go a bit beyond just a tribute.

The current NXT Champion is the son of WWE legend Rick Steiner. The Dog-Faced Gremlin Rick and his brother Scott Steiner were known for some very colorful wrestling gear singlets. Something Breakker has adopted several times during his NXT run thus far.

WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner was a guest on this week's WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his son, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, copying his gear, Steiner jokingly revealed that Bron actually steals it instead.

"No, he [Bron Breakker] steals my gear! He's got my boots, my singlet; he steals all my stuff," Rick Steiner said. "Every time he comes home, he takes something! Nah, it's alright. I'm not getting in the ring anymore. So if he can use it and put it to good use, he's more than welcome." [Timestamp: 1:00:13 - 1:00:42]

Rick Steiner comments on Bron Breakker's WWE career so far

Rick Steiner is a proud dad watching his son Bron Breakker succeed in NXT.

When asked how he feels about all of Breakker's success thus far, Steiner said it's one thing to do it himself, but for his son to get in the business and follow in his footsteps has created a special bond between them.

"It's one thing when you do it yourself, and then it's even more awesome and amazing just when your son someone you've raised from the beginning of time and then see him mature and become the man he is and then follow in his dad and uncle's footsteps and trying to take a shot at the big time," Rick Steiner said. "I got a bond a special bond with him, him being in the business and being my son Just as a mentor and coach and dad and looking out for him. So I'm super proud of my son." [Timestamp: 1:00:25 - 1:00:42]

What do you make of Rick Steiner's comments? Do you like Bron Breakker using the same gear his father did back in the day? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

