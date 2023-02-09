WWE Hall of Famer claims that former faction will always have a bigger impact than The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff doesn't think that The Bloodline will have the same impact in pro wrestling as the New World Order did.

The nWo, which originally consisted of "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash, was created in WCW in the 90s, and it quickly became popular with the fans. Its success helped the promotion beat WWE in the ratings war.

It is regarded as one of the greatest factions in the history of the business by fans and pundits. The Bloodline is the top group in the world right now, and they're part of the SmackDown brand.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that the Roman Reigns-led group has a better story than the nWo had, but he's unsure whether they will have the same impact on the industry as the New World Order did.

"The truth is The Bloodline story, in terms of a storyline in and the ingredients and the elements and the discipline and the structure and the nature of it, is a far better story than the NWO. Will it have the same impact on the industry as the NWO did? Probably not. But, that has a lot to do with timing," said Bischoff.

The Hall of Famer continued:

"There are so many things that made the NWO work, including Hulk Hogan turning heel, by the way. There were so many things that were just a moment in time that helped propel that storyline at that, that time that you can't replicate that today." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Bloodline is one of the most decorated factions in WWE history

Although Roman Reigns and his cousins have been dominating the wrestling industry for the past two years as a unit, things didn't start off so smoothly. Before Jey Uso joined forces with The Tribal Chief, both of them were rivals. Jey had to earn his way into being associated with Roman.

Three members of the heelish faction hold a unified title. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and he has headlined WrestleMania six times.

The Usos are the first and current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. This makes The Bloodline one of the most decorated factions in the history of the company.

