"Told him how good he was" - WWE Hall of Famer claims Randy Orton reached out to his son to provide helpful advice

Mark Henry has revealed that Randy Orton reached out to his son Jacob.

Jacob Henry is a sophomore at Lake Travis High School in Austin, TX. Much like his father, Jacob began his journey in sports at a young age and is starting to establish himself as an incredible athlete. He previously won a district title in wrestling and placed at a state-level competition.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry revealed that Randy Orton reached out to Jacob with words of encouragement. Henry also thanked the WWE Superstar for the helpful advice he gave his son. The Hall of Famer noted that Orton treated Jacob like his own son:

"Randy reached out to my son Jacob on social media. Told him how good he was doing, how proud he was to see him doing what he was doing, and gave him some uncle sage advice, and talked to him like he would talk to his son. And I want to thank Randy for that." [4:05-4:30]

Henry and Orton previously worked together in WWE. The two men also shared the ring on numerous occasions before the World's Strongest Man departed for AEW.

Before transitioning to Tony Khan's promotion, Henry was involved in a verbal on-screen confrontation with The Viper.

Jim Ross also recently praised Randy Orton

AEW commentator and former WWE personality Jim Ross has claimed that Randy Orton is the best worker on the WWE roster at the moment.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Ross stated that everybody wants to work with the multi-time WWE Champion. JR said:

"Randy’s amazing. Yeah, he’s amazing, he still is amazing. He may be the best worker on the WWE roster. Pure worker. You wouldn’t get too many of the talents to disagree that, everybody wants to work with Randy."

The Viper is currently sidelined with a long-term injury. He was last seen on WWE programming when he and RK-Bro partner Riddle teamed up to face The Usos in a tag title unification match.

RK-Bro lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to Jimmy and Jey, who are also the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open Podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far