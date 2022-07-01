"At the same level as Seth Rollins, Batista" - WWE Hall of Famer claims that he wanted to work with Cody Rhodes for retirement match

Booker T has admitted that he wanted to work alongside Cody Rhodes for his last match.

Cody was Booker's opponent for one of his final feuds before he retired from active competition. The two squared off for Cody's Intercontinental Championship several times in late 2011 and early 2012.

Speaking on the “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T had high regard for The American Nightmare. According to him, Rhodes was always on the same level as Seth Rollins, Batista, and John Cena.

“I wanted to work with Cody Rhodes, I wanted to have my last match in the ring in WWE with Cody… I always thought Cody was at the same level as Seth Rollins, Batista, and all of that other group that came out, John Cena, and all of that. I always thought Cody was just as talented.” said Booker T. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

The Undertaker recently praised Cody Rhodes

Since returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has been at the top of his game in the company.

The former Intercontinental Champion is unbeaten so far and has compiled a winning streak of 3-0 against Seth Rollins. Their feud began at WrestleMania 38 in Rhodes' return match and was reprised at WrestleMania Backlash in May. At Hell in a Cell 2022, Cody competed with a torn pectoral tendon.

He has been highly praised by numerous veterans for his second WWE run so far, including The Undertaker. Speaking to SI.com’s Week in Wrestling recently, The Phenom noted that Rhodes is a better version of himself compared to his initial run with WWE:

“Cody is his own man now, and he believes in himself. I don’t think he did the first time through,” said The Deadman.

Rhodes made an appearance on this week's edition of RAW, featuring in a video segment as he provided an update on his injury.

The American Nightmare revealed that he was told his recovery would take nine months. He also briefly discussed the upcoming Money in the Bank show, claiming that if Rollins won the MITB briefcase, he would be the first to congratulate his arch-rival.

