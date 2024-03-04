WWE Hall of Famer claims he will respect Vince McMahon even if he's found guilty in recent scandal (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about his feelings for Vince McMahon after the recent scandal.

In a January lawsuit, former WWE employee Janel Grant accused Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and harassment. The allegations rocked the wrestling world and forced the former CEO and Chairman to tender his resignation from the TKO board. He also issued a statement claiming the allegations were untrue and vowed to fight against them and clear his name.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long claimed that he was sad to see people berating the 78-year-old. The Hall of Famer said that he owed all his success to McMahon and he had great respect for the man.

Teddy mentioned that his perception of Vince wouldn't change even if he was found guilty because the man helped him a lot back in the day.

"You know, at first, I was kinda angry about it because I didn't want anybody trashing him until you really found out. But when you see this stuff, all these texts coming out, it's really bad. I mean, to me, the man took care of me. I'm in the position I'm in today because of Vince McMahon. He gave me the opportunity and he gave me a chance. He didn't worry about the color of my skin. Like I said, I got mad respect for him and I'll be honest with you. If he's found guilty, I'll still have the same respect." [From 2:18 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

While investigations are ongoing, the new management has distanced itself from McMahon. The former CEO still owns company shares but is no longer an active member of the TKO Board and has no influence on current WWE creative.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops and whether Vince McMahon ever finds his way back into the good graces of the TKO management.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!