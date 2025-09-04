WWE Hall of Famer won't come out of retirement; refuses The Undertaker's offer

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition for a while, but he was ready to return for another legend. Recently, The Deadman asked Kurt Angle if he would come out of retirement and got a hilarious response.

In 2019, Kurt Angle retired from professional wrestling in a grand fashion when he got to finish his career at WrestleMania 35. While Baron Corbin wasn't his ideal opponent for the event, Angle lost and retired from in-ring competition. Since the event, Angle has gotten multiple surgeries and hasn't wrestled even once as a performer.

Speaking on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, The Phenom offered Angle a match with him, and the Olympic Gold medalist had a hilarious response in which he confirmed he's not stepping out of retirement and will not face The Undertaker in any capacity.

"Are you out of your mind? I wouldn't get in the ring with you. You would kick my a**," Angle said.

Does WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker have one more match in him?

Five years ago, The Undertaker had his last match as a performer when he headlined WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. The cinematic match was out of The Phenom's comfort zone due to the restrictions at the given time.

Since the event, The Deadman has teased the idea of having one more match inside the squared circle, but it seems highly unlikely. In an interview with WrestleRant, the 7-time WWE World Champion confirmed he won't return to the ring, as he doesn't want to tarnish his legacy.

"I knew it all from the moment that I realized I was done like you can't because anything that I do moving forward damages the legacy of all of the work that I've put in, and you'll go online and people want one more match, and I've probably had two or three 'one more matches,' which I shouldn't have had," The Undertaker said.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently focused on LFG! and giving back to the industry in a behind-the-scenes role.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Six Feet Under and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

