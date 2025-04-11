WWE Hall of Famer comes out in support of Chad Gable

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has been very vocal about the opportunities taken away from him and given to a new star. Today, John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, came out to Master Gable and called out El Grande Americano.

Earlier this year, El Grande Americano made his first appearance for WWE as a fan when he tried to interfere in an ongoing match. However, Adam Pearce decided to sign the luchador to Monday Night RAW, where he defeated Dragon Lee in his debut match for the company. He will now face Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41.

This was the beginning of Americano taking opportunities from stars like Chad Gable. Today, WWE Hall of Famer JBL took to X/Twitter to support Chad Gable. The veteran stated that Master Gable deserved a spot at WrestleMania 41 instead of a newcomer in the industry against Rey Mysterio.

The former World Champion made potentially controversial comments referring to Americano as "these guys" and claiming they are taking their jobs, implying bias against Chad Gable.

"I see that El Grande Americano has a match at Wrestlemania and ⁦@WWEGable doesn’t. We have to do something about these guys coming here and taking our jobs. #justiceforChad," JBL tweeted.

Major female WWE name wants to face Chad Gable

Chad Gable dominated the tag team division in the Stamford-based promotion with different partners before he began his journey as a singles competitor. However, many superstars are impressed with the 39-year-old star's in-ring abilities and want to wrestle him.

In an interview on SHAK Wrestling, Natalya expressed her interest in facing Master Gable inside the squared circle. The Queen of Harts believes they can achieve a five-star classic between the ropes.

“Chad Gable. I would love to wrestle Chad Gable. I think he’s so good. He just has great matches with everybody. Whether he’s a good guy or whether he’s a bad guy, he’s just like fun to watch. So fun to watch," Natalya said. [From 01:15 to 01:27]

Check out her comments in the video below:

El Grande Americano has a one-on-one match against the Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see what's next for Master Gable and the American Made on the red brand.

