WWE Hall of Famer comes out in support of Triple H after controversial comments (Exclusive)

Triple H recently made some comments during his WWE Hall of Fame speech that some fans did not take well. Veteran journalist Bill Apter also faced backlash after agreeing with Hunter's remarks.

Ad

The comments being discussed involved Triple H acknowledging Vince McMahon's contributions to the wrestling business. Considering McMahon's legal troubles and alleged scandal, some in the wrestling world did not take this well. However, Bill Apter made it clear that both he and Triple H were only considering the 79-year-old's work in pro wrestling.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter and Triple H, saying that even his WWE career would not have been successful if not for Vince McMahon.

Ad

Trending

"I am gonna stand by too. If it hadn't been for Vince McMahon I wouldn't be where I am today." [From 4:35 onwards]

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

The former SmackDown General Manager further consoled Bill Apter after receiving backlash on the internet.

"You can't worry about these people okay? If they was in your position they would have did the same exact thing." [From 05:13 onwards]

Ad

Ad

What did Bill Apter say about his words at the WWE Press conference to Triple H?

Bill Apter was apparently surprised to see the backlash against him after his conversation with Triple H at the WWE Press conference.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that he was not going to back down from his beliefs. He also explained his comments about Vince McMahon and said:

Ad

"I got killed on the internet for saying that at the press conference. I couldn't believe it. But he [Triple H] is right. There is two Vince McMahons. There is the personal Vince that we don't wanna talk about, and we don't wanna know anything about with all the legal stuff that's going on. But then again there's the business Vince that along with Hulk Hogan at the beginning back in the 80s, created sports entertainment and gave a life to so many people." [From 03:50 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen if Triple H will address the comments in the coming days.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More