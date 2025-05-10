WWE Hall of Famer comes out in support of Triple H after controversial comments (Exclusive)

Triple H recently made some comments during his WWE Hall of Fame speech that some fans did not take well. Veteran journalist Bill Apter also faced backlash after agreeing with Hunter's remarks.
The comments being discussed involved Triple H acknowledging Vince McMahon's contributions to the wrestling business. Considering McMahon's legal troubles and alleged scandal, some in the wrestling world did not take this well. However, Bill Apter made it clear that both he and Triple H were only considering the 79-year-old's work in pro wrestling.
Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long agreed with Bill Apter and Triple H, saying that even his WWE career would not have been successful if not for Vince McMahon.
"I am gonna stand by too. If it hadn't been for Vince McMahon I wouldn't be where I am today." [From 4:35 onwards]
The former SmackDown General Manager further consoled Bill Apter after receiving backlash on the internet.
"You can't worry about these people okay? If they was in your position they would have did the same exact thing." [From 05:13 onwards]
What did Bill Apter say about his words at the WWE Press conference to Triple H?
Bill Apter was apparently surprised to see the backlash against him after his conversation with Triple H at the WWE Press conference.
Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter stated that he was not going to back down from his beliefs. He also explained his comments about Vince McMahon and said:
"I got killed on the internet for saying that at the press conference. I couldn't believe it. But he [Triple H] is right. There is two Vince McMahons. There is the personal Vince that we don't wanna talk about, and we don't wanna know anything about with all the legal stuff that's going on. But then again there's the business Vince that along with Hulk Hogan at the beginning back in the 80s, created sports entertainment and gave a life to so many people." [From 03:50 onwards]
It remains to be seen if Triple H will address the comments in the coming days.
