WWE Hall of Famer comments on Ilja Dragunov losing in his third match on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley, shared his thoughts on Ilja Dragunov's loss on the latest episode of RAW.

The Mad Dragon took on Jey Uso in the main event of RAW this past Monday where he came up short in the second round (quarterfinals) of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. This was Dragunov's third match on the red brand and it also marked his first loss since moving to the main roster. He had defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet in his previous two matches on RAW.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray said that Ilja got over despite being on the losing end as he featured in the main event just weeks after being called up to the main roster.

"The past couple of weeks I might have trailed off one or two times," Bully Ray admitted. "I might have gotten lulled one or two times because of the three hours. Now, they are establishing new characters. I get everything they're doing. Like, the new ladies that they have on board, the 'NXT' call-ups, Dragunov, like last night. Great job of positioning Dragunov in a main event last night, despite losing the match, still great perception. Main event. Got over in the match despite not going over." [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for the former NXT Champion remains to be seen.

Ilja Dragunov looks to bounce back after the loss on WWE RAW

While fans were hoping for a rematch between Ilja Dragunov and Gunther on WWE's main roster, the former came up short against Jey Uso in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. However, The Mad Dragon stated in the post-match interview that he was determined to make a comeback.

"I mean, what should I say? It’s so frustrating, it is. But where is actually the shame to lose to the man, the 'Main Event,' right? All I know right now, I’m tired, I’m in pain, but the beauty of it is that I'm already very dangerous in this ring. But when I’m in pain, I’m an entire monster," Ilja Dragunov said. [H/T Fightful]

Ilja Dragunov was the NXT Champion for over 200 days. He then dropped the title to Trick Williams before moving up to Monday Night RAW. The Mad Dragon also had a backstage confrontation with Gunther on the red brand and the duo will likely collide soon.

