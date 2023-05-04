WWE Hall of Famer comments on Matt Riddle's heat with wrestling legends (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about Matt Riddle's alleged heat with veterans like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

It's no secret that The Original Bro ruffled some feathers when he called out Goldberg for his in-ring work back in 2019. Riddle also made comments about wanting to retire Brock Lesnar. Though it didn't lead to a match with either of them, the former US Champion made headlines for his outspoken attitude.

At a time when younger wrestlers display nothing but reverence for their seniors, Matt Riddle isn't afraid to speak his mind. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long believes it was up to the older guys in WWE to settle their differences with Riddle.

The former SmackDown GM added that if he were to have any issues with The Original Bro, he would not hesitate to resolve them.

"It is what it is. If the guy's (Matt Riddle) got it, he's got it. It's just that simple. The older guys need to realize and need to get on the same page with Matt. That's what I'd be doing. I'll be happy running behind Matt," said Teddy Long. (16:42 - 16:55)

Matt Riddle will be in action at WWE Backlash 2023

After an extended time away from the ring due to failing the WWE's wellness policy, Matt Riddle returned at the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of RAW.

On the following SmackDown, Riddle came to the rescue of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who were being beaten down by The Bloodline. For those unaware, The Original Bro was written off TV last year after a heinous attack by Solo Sikoa. As such, it made sense for him to insert himself into the rivalry.

Though he failed to defeat Sikoa twice recently, Matt Riddle secured a win over Jimmy Uso on this week's RAW. The feud could come to a close at Backlash 2023, where Riddle teams up with Owens and Zayn to take on The Bloodline.

