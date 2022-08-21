"It's going dressing room-wide now"- WWE Hall of Famer comments on positive changes under Triple H's reign

WWE Superstar Edge shared his thoughts on Triple H taking over the reins of the company.

Following Vince McMahon's shocking retirement, Triple H was appointed as the head of WWE's creative department. Hunter has made significant changes to TV programming since then, even bringing back formerly released stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai.

During a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The Rated-R Superstar discussed the changes in the company with Hunter now at the helm.

Edge mentioned that while he has always enjoyed the creative freedom, he's stoked to see his fellow stars given a better chance to be themselves.

"I've had a lot of creative input and that's having 25 years of equity with the company," Edge said. "In that regard, it doesn't change a lot, but what's so fun to see is that it's going dressing room-wide now and that's really cool. I think everyone feels super excited and stoked and just ready to see how certain things go. You can already see that's happening."

The Ultimate Opportunist added that It's a really fun time to be involved with the company:

"I think Paul [Triple H] looks at things like a fan because he still is a fan of this, just like I am. It's bringing back Karrion Kross and Dakota [Kai]. It's a really fun time to be involved with the company," Edge added.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Ever since Triple H has taken over creative control of WWE, he hasn’t missed once. Ever since Triple H has taken over creative control of WWE, he hasn’t missed once. https://t.co/loZHeJjiTB

Triple H's work as the head of WWE's creative department has received lot of praise from veterans and fans

It has been less than a month since The Game took over the reins of the company from Vince McMahon.

However, his work so far has already earned him laurels from fans and critics alike.

Aside from bringing back former stars, Hunter has made notable changes to WWE's weekly shows, with stars being given more freedom to express themselves.

The new changes were on full display on RAW this week, with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens putting on an exhilirant display. The Scottish Warrior even referred to himself as a wrestler, a term banned under the previous hierarchy.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi