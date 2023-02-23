WWE Hall of Famer comments on possibly having a match at WrestleMania 39

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania as the Elimination Chamber premium live event is in the rearview mirror. The roster is busy punching their tickets to The Showcase of the Immortals. Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently commented on possibly having a match at the show.

In 2012, Beth Phoenix retired from professional wrestling and left the company. The former champion went on an extended hiatus as she wanted to raise her family after being on the road as a superstar for several years.

After being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Phoenix began making sporadic appearances as a part-time performer for the company. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, she discussed her possible involvement at WrestleMania 39.

"I'll be at WrestleMania. I'm sure Adam [Edge] will be factored and featured in. I'll be there to enjoy. Whatever it is, I can say with all my heart, he and I don't look too far ahead. We don't have any plans, 'this is going to be the retirement.' We're just taking it one day at a time. When these little opportunities pop up, we're just like, 'hell yeah.' We don't know what tomorrow brings and our kids are old enough now that they can process mom and dad squeezing this for every last drop." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what The Glamazon could be doing at WrestleMania 39. Her recent rival, Rhea Ripley, is set to face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at The Show of Shows.

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Last year, Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day took Edge and Beth Phoenix out for months after they brutally attacked 'The Grit Couple' at Extreme Rules 2022.

Last month, Edge and Beth Phoenix returned at the Royal Rumble premium live event to continue their feud with the stable. While Edge eliminated Balor and Damian Priest from the multi-man match, Phoenix speared Ripley on the entrance ramp.

After the event, it was announced that 'The Grit Couple' will go head-to-head against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

After some back-and-forth action on February 18, the legendary duo hit a Shatter Machine on Finn Balor to win the match. It will be interesting to see what's next for Edge after he was assaulted by The Prince on this week's WWE RAW.

