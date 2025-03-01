WWE Hall of Famer comments on returning along with the Rock for huge event

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to return for a huge event this week. She recently commented on returning for the show along with The Rock.

Ad

WWE's Elimination Chamber is set to take place this Saturday from the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. One of the big attractions of the night will be The Rock, who awaits Cody Rhodes' answer to his offer. Canada's own Trish Stratus will also be in action on Saturday night as she teams up with Tiffany Stratton to face the team of Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Earlier tonight, WWE held the Kick off show for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. During the show, Michael Cole noted that Rogers Center is the same arena where WrestleMania 18 was held. He also noted that The Rock and Trish Stratus competed on that show.

Ad

Trending

When Cole interviewed Stratus, he asked her how it felt to return to the same arena 23 years later. Stratus highlighted the generational impact of her competing at Elimination Chamber 2025. She noted how people like Tiffany Stratton looked up to her growing up and now, they're working together in a match.

"It’s never lost on me the generational impact of being here. If you look back, you see Hogan and Warrior, then you saw Hogan and Rock. You saw me with Lita, competing for the women's championship and then to come back and be in this tag match with my tag partner, Tiffany Stratton, it's pretty special. I’m so glad I get to share that moment with her to know that she watched me growing up, and now we’re in there delivering Stratusfaction together." [17:00 - 17: 32]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton will be able to win at Elimination Chamber 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback